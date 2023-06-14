First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storm Risk This Afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - I have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for this afternoon for areas south of I-40.

Any storm that develops south of I-40 today could be on the strong side with brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and maybe even some small hail. While the severe threat does not extend toward the I-40 corridor, it will still be a good idea to at least have the umbrella handy through the afternoon.

Today will be a warmer and more humid day with highs in the mid-80s. Most of the rain will taper off overnight, but I can’t totally rule out a lingering shower into tomorrow morning.

LATE WEEK

Highs tomorrow afternoon will top off in the upper 80s and one or two spots may make a run at 90 once again.

Most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, but I still cannot completely rule out a sneaky pop-up shower in the afternoon. Most if not all of us stay dry.

The heat builds in on Friday with highs back in the lower 90s for the day. Once again, most of the day looks dry, but a stay shower still cannot be completely ruled out.

THIS WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK

Saturday will also be a day where we’ll need to watch for an isolated shower, but most of the day is looking dry with highs in the lower 90s again.

More rain is expected to build in on Sunday with off-and-on scattered showers and storms expected through Monday and Tuesday.

