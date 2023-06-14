First Alert Weather Day: Possible strong storms through this evening south of I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through early evening for areas south of I-40. The heat ramps up Thursday and Friday.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Any storm that develops south of I-40 could be on the strong side with brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and maybe even some small hail. While the severe threat does not extend toward the I-40 corridor, it will still be a good idea to at least have the umbrella handy through the early evening.

Most of the rain will taper off overnight, but there could be a lingering shower into tomorrow morning. The low will be in the low 60s.

Temperatures on the rise late this week. (WSMV)

HOT LATE WEEK:

Highs tomorrow afternoon will top off in the upper 80s and one or two spots may make a run at 90 once again.

Most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, but we still cannot completely rule out a sneaky pop-up shower in the afternoon. Most if not all of us stay dry.

The heat builds in on Friday with highs back in the lower 90s for the day. Once again, most of the day looks dry, but a stay shower still cannot be completely ruled out.

UNSETTLED THIS WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK:

Saturday will also be a day where we’ll need to watch for an isolated shower, but most of the day is looking dry with highs in the lower 90s again.

More rain is expected to build in on Sunday with off-and-on scattered showers and storms expected through Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

