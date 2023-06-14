Endangered monk seal pup found dead in Hawaii; 2nd young seal death in last few months

Officials in Hawaii say an endangered Hawaiian monk seal has been found dead on Oahu this week. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Wildlife officials in Hawaii say a young female monk seal has been found dead on Oahu.

KHNL reports that the 3-month-old seal, also known as Hoʻomau Lehua, was located on the North Shore of Oahu on Monday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the team is working to determine the seal’s cause of death.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response brought the seal to NOAA’s facility on Ford Island for further examination.

Officials said Ho’omau Lehua was born on Feb. 23, and her death comes just months after another seal was found dead on an area beach.

NOAA reported a seal was intentionally killed in March via blunt force trauma.

The agency is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of anyone responsible for intentionally killing a monk seal.

The team said that Hawaiian monk seals are among the world’s most endangered species with just 1,500 known in the main Hawaiian Islands. They’re protected by the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the NOAA’s enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964. And the Marine Wildlife team can be contacted at 888-256-9840 to report a stranded marine animal or monk seal sighting.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart
Property is on S. Mt Juliet Road
Councilwoman: Property owner wasn’t truthful in affidavit about purpose of gun range

Latest News

Family speaks on TSA student's death
Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at...
18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’
Wednesday evening news update
John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.
Actor John Amos says he’s not in ICU despite daughter’s report
WSMV reporter Michael Warrick captured video of a black bear in a neighborhood off Harding Place.
WSMV runs into black bear strolling through South Nashville neighborhood