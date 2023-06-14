Endangered child alert canceled for Cookeville girl

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been canceled for a 6-year-old girl from Cookeville who was found safe. Her non-custodial mother is in custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation originally reported Tuesday that Kadiyah Novick was last seen on Monday and may have been be with her non-custodial mother, Andrea Diane Shattuck.

Early Wednesday morning, the TBI reported Kadiyah was found safe and that Shattuck was in custody.

🔵🔵 ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT 🔵🔵 We need your help finding 6-year-old Kadiyah Novick, who is missing from Cookeville, TN,... Posted by Cookeville Police Department on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

