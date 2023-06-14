Endangered child alert canceled for Cookeville girl

An endangered child alert has been canceled for Kadiyah Novick, who was originally reported missing on Tuesday.
Kadiyah Novick, age 6, was last seen on Monday, June 12. She may be traveling with her...
Kadiyah Novick, age 6, was last seen on Monday, June 12. She may be traveling with her non-custodial mother, Andrea Shattuck (right).(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been canceled for a 6-year-old girl from Cookeville who was found safe. Her non-custodial mother is in custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation originally reported Tuesday that Kadiyah Novick was last seen on Monday and may have been be with her non-custodial mother, Andrea Diane Shattuck.

Early Wednesday morning, the TBI reported Kadiyah was found safe and that Shattuck was in custody.

🔵🔵 ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT 🔵🔵 We need your help finding 6-year-old Kadiyah Novick, who is missing from Cookeville, TN,...

Posted by Cookeville Police Department on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood

Latest News

Shooting victim drives to hospital, car is returned to scene, police say
Shooting victim drives to hospital, car is returned to scene, police say
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands gears up for historic Juneteenth celebration at the White House
TSU marks black music month with historic performances
TSU and Fisk perform at the White House
TBI most wanted suspect arrested in Nashville
Police searching for gunman in store robbery