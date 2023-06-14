Endangered child alert canceled for Cookeville girl
An endangered child alert has been canceled for Kadiyah Novick, who was originally reported missing on Tuesday.
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been canceled for a 6-year-old girl from Cookeville who was found safe. Her non-custodial mother is in custody.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation originally reported Tuesday that Kadiyah Novick was last seen on Monday and may have been be with her non-custodial mother, Andrea Diane Shattuck.
Early Wednesday morning, the TBI reported Kadiyah was found safe and that Shattuck was in custody.
