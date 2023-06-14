Dad threatened with knife after confronting daughter’s alleged stalker, police say

The woman reported she noticed who appeared to be the same man parked outside a house, watching her about a month before the incident.
Police searching for man accused of stalking 18-year-old, threatening to stab her dad in Murfreesboro
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives in Murfreesboro are searching for a man who’s wanted in a stalking and aggravated assault case.

Murfreesboro Police said an 18-year-old woman reported to MPD that a man had been following and watching her. On May 29, the woman went to Walmart with her father and uncle.

At the store, she noticed the man watching her while she shopped, police said. That same man allegedly followed her to the self-checkout registers and as she left, he was at the grocery entrance near the cart corral still watching her.

Police said the woman called her dad who was waiting in the car to let him know what was happening. The woman and her dad went back into the Walmart and the man was still there. The dad then confronted the man about watching and following his daughter.

The man pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her dad, according to police. After that, he left Walmart in a dark-color sedan, possibly a Tesla Model 3 or hatchback.

Police add that the woman also reported she noticed who appeared to be the same man parked outside a house, apparently watching her about a month before this incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Justin Fugate at 629-201-5635.

Police searching for man accused of stalking 18-year-old, threatening to stab her dad in...
Police searching for man accused of stalking 18-year-old, threatening to stab her dad in Murfreesboro(Murfreesboro Police)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart
Property is on S. Mt Juliet Road
Councilwoman: Property owner wasn’t truthful in affidavit about purpose of gun range

Latest News

A 7-year-old is cancer free after undergoing nearly four years of chemotherapy.
WATCH: 7-year-old rings victory bell, celebrates being cancer free
A man said he saw a bear wandering near the Nashville Zoo.
WATCH: Man spots bear in Nashville
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic’ Michigan accident, family says
Police searching for man accused of stalking 18-year-old, threatening to stab her dad