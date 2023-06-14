Dad threatened with knife after confronting daughter’s alleged stalker, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives in Murfreesboro are searching for a man who’s wanted in a stalking and aggravated assault case.

Murfreesboro Police said an 18-year-old woman reported to MPD that a man had been following and watching her. On May 29, the woman went to Walmart with her father and uncle.

At the store, she noticed the man watching her while she shopped, police said. That same man allegedly followed her to the self-checkout registers and as she left, he was at the grocery entrance near the cart corral still watching her.

Police said the woman called her dad who was waiting in the car to let him know what was happening. The woman and her dad went back into the Walmart and the man was still there. The dad then confronted the man about watching and following his daughter.

The man pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her dad, according to police. After that, he left Walmart in a dark-color sedan, possibly a Tesla Model 3 or hatchback.

Police add that the woman also reported she noticed who appeared to be the same man parked outside a house, apparently watching her about a month before this incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Justin Fugate at 629-201-5635.

