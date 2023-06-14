Covenant School shooter’s parents officially grant school parents’ ownership of writings

Judge I’Ashea L. Myles has set a July 12 hearing to decide if the writings will be released.
Covenant writings ownership to be transferred to victims' families
By Caleb Wethington and Stacey Cameron
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lawyer representing the parents of The Covenant School shooter filed papers telling a judge they’ve officially given ownership of the writings to a group of school parents.

This new development in the lawsuit seeking to get Audrey Hale’s writings released to the public came down on Wednesday afternoon.

The group of parents is fighting to keep the writings private, meanwhile, other groups are advocating for them to be released to the public.

WSMV4 Investigates’ Stacey Cameron, who’s an attorney, said this move was expected. Following a hearing last week, in which the groups suing to get their hands on the journal and other writings asked the judge to pause the case while they appeal her ruling letting the school parents join the suit.

Cameron said getting ownership of the writings may strengthen Covenant School parents’ arguments to stay in the case. Judge I’Ashea L. Myles has set a July 12 hearing to decide if the writings will be released.

