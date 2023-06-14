Court date rescheduled for men accused of killing 4-year-old in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three of the four suspects charged in the shooting death of a 4-year-old in Nashville were expected to be in court on Wednesday.

However, their court date was rescheduled. Trey Dennis, 23, Kenlando Lewis, 18, and Keimari Johnson, 20, all charged in the May 30 killing of 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier, will now appear in court on June 27. A fourth suspect, identified as Lamarion Buchanan, 19, was taken into custody last week in North Carolina.

Taliyah was shot and killed two weeks ago. According to police, four men allegedly pulled up next to the car Taliyah was inside while it was stopped at a red light. Police said two of the men then got out and fired several rounds into the other car, shooting the 4-year-old in the head.

Two other children were in the car, as well as an adult driver. Police said the others inside were not seriously hurt.

Taliyah’s family described her as joyful and smart. Her grandmother, Tina Brown, said her entire family, including Taliyah’s father, are emotionally distraught, in pain and confused why she was killed so tragically.

“For my innocent grandbaby to be laid up in that hospital with her brains splattered like that is horrible,” Brown told WSMV4 last week. “That is a grandmother’s, a mother’s, a daddy’s, worst nightmare … She died by the hands of wicked people.”

Police continue to investigate Taliyah’s murder.

Tina Brown with her grandchildren, including Taliyah Frazier who was shot and killed on May 30. (Photo submitted)

