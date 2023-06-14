Box piles at Green Hills recycling center waste taxpayer dollars, staff says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Boxes have been piled up on the ground outside the containers at the Green Hills Recycling Center, adding more work for staff and using more taxpayer dollars.

John Honeysucker, the assistant director of waste services for Metro Nashville, said this is not limited only to the Green Hills location.

“Sometimes it does happen throughout the city at the different convenience centers,” Honeysucker said. “We encourage them to follow the guidelines and rules that we have set forth, such as breaking the boxes down and putting them inside the bins. We don’t want it to be a trashy-looking location.”

Honeysucker said when people leave boxes on the ground, it essentially takes extra taxpayer dollars to pick up.

“For our workers, just having the extra expense of using taxpayers’ dollars to put additional resources out here to clean up and pick up, when we could easily work together holistically and just break it down and put it in,” he said.

The bins are emptied seven days a week — sometimes multiple times a day. Honeysucker said there aren’t staffing issues to keep the bins cleared, either.

“In the past, we have had some challenges with staffing and also the fleet,” he said. “But the great thing — with the support of the administration and our General Services Department, and our fleet department within Metro Water — we’ve been able to really get back up to where we need to be.”

Honeysucker said the piled-up boxes are an “eyesore for the community,” and residents should keep that in mind.

“If the bins are full, we encourage you to just come back,” he said. “Make an extra trip. Be a good neighbor.”

If you see materials on the ground or any graffiti on the bins, you can report it online to hubNashville or by calling 311.

