Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen...
The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Princeton, Texas, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a 14-year-old girl.

The teenager, identified by authorities as 14-year-old Ja’Myra Strawder, reportedly left her home voluntarily, but she was entered into the statewide Amber Alert system “due to the criteria and nature of this case.”

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.

Police identified a suspect as 34-year-old Lee Carter III. He is reportedly driving a black Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.
Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about the girl’s location can call police at 469-307-6746 or 972-736-3901.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Family wants justice after son was shot & killed
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Family says fatal Demonbreun shooting was unjustified
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Parker Nugent was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday, June 8 in Nashville. A vigil was...
Vigil held for teen killed in motorcycle crash
Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.
Pregnant woman, her unborn child killed after being caught in crossfire, family says
Decherd Police said the man pictured is accused of stealing money at gunpoint on Tuesday.
Police searching for suspect who robbed Decherd market at gunpoint