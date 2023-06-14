Airport runway expansion could displace dozens of South Nashville homeowners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of homeowners in South Nashville were notified this week they could lose their homes because of a new Nashville International Airport runway expansion.

Residents in the Airport Estates neighborhood along Murfreesboro Pike got a notice in the mail this week saying their home could be in jeopardy.

Kelly Landry and her family live in the neighborhood and have major concerns.

“We received notification that the airport is expanding, that they have an international runway that appears to be ending or at least running right by like 1700 feet away from Weaver street,” Landry said.

That puts the runway half a mile away from her house. She fears that could bring more noise and jet fuel to the area.

“If this goes into motion, this isn’t where we can stay,” said Landry.

She reached out to Metro Councilman Russ Bradford asking why they are just finding out about this.

“He said these plans have been in place since 2019 and he doesn’t understand how we didn’t know about them,” said Landry.

Bradford told WSMV4 an environmental study needs to be done before the FAA approves the expansion. Right now, the only plan moving forward is the demolition of the Genesco building off Murfreesboro Pike.

He said it might be another three years before people must leave their homes, and they would be bought at market value.

Landry said finding a new home won’t be easy for her family if that’s what it comes down to.

“I just feel like we just don’t care,” she said. “Like nobody cares, they are going to expand regardless of who it affects.”

Bradford said he is holding a town hall meeting Wednesday night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Arlington United Methodist Church, 1360 Murfreesboro Rd., for neighbors to voice their concerns.

