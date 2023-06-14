6-year-old girl from Cookeville missing since Monday

An endangered child alert has been issued for Kadiyah Novick, who may be traveling with her non-custodial mother.
Kadiyah Novick, age 6, was last seen on Monday, June 12. She may be traveling with her...
Kadiyah Novick, age 6, was last seen on Monday, June 12. She may be traveling with her non-custodial mother, Andrea Shattuck (right).(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl from Cookeville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday night.

Kadiyah Novick was last seen on Monday wearing a teal T-shirt with a heart on it and white shorts. She may be with her non-custodial mother, Andrea Diane Shattuck.

Kadiyah is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Shattuck, 46, is 5′10″, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they are possibly traveling in a full-size gold Toyota SUV with damage to the headlight on the driver’s side.

Cookeville Police said Shattuck may be headed to Connecticut with Kadiyah.

An arrest warrant for custodial interference has been issued for Shattuck.

If you have information on Kadiyah or Shattuck’s whereabouts, contact Cookeville Police at 931-526-2126 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

🔵🔵 ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT 🔵🔵 We need your help finding 6-year-old Kadiyah Novick, who is missing from Cookeville, TN,...

Posted by Cookeville Police Department on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say

Latest News

TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands gears up for historic Juneteenth celebration at the White House
TSU marks black music month with historic performances
TSU and Fisk perform at the White House
TBI most wanted suspect arrested in Nashville
Police searching for gunman in store robbery