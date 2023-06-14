6-year-old girl from Cookeville missing since Monday

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl from Cookeville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday night.

Kadiyah Novick was last seen on Monday wearing a teal T-shirt with a heart on it and white shorts. She may be with her non-custodial mother, Andrea Diane Shattuck.

Kadiyah is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Shattuck, 46, is 5′10″, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they are possibly traveling in a full-size gold Toyota SUV with damage to the headlight on the driver’s side.

Cookeville Police said Shattuck may be headed to Connecticut with Kadiyah.

An arrest warrant for custodial interference has been issued for Shattuck.

If you have information on Kadiyah or Shattuck’s whereabouts, contact Cookeville Police at 931-526-2126 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

