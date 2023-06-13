Young girl drowns swimming with family at aquatics center

FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police...
FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police said.(Boggy via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARANSAS, Texas (Gray News) – A young girl drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, according to the Aransas Police Department.

She was from out of town and was swimming in one of the pools at the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center with her family.

Witnesses said lifeguards pulled the child from the water and began performing life-saving measures until emergency personnel could arrive.

Emergency first responders continued CPR and other life-saving efforts while on the way to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

“From us here and part of the Aransas Pass City and public safety family, the girl and her family, along with the lifeguards and those first responders involved, remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Chief Eric Blanchard said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide the child’s exact age but said she was younger than 10 years old.

The Aransas Pass Aquatic Center has a splash pad and water park area, in addition to a swimming pool with diving boards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Family wants justice after son was shot & killed
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Family says fatal Demonbreun shooting was unjustified
Keith Urban fan
‘Your eyes can capture such great moments’: Teen relives Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Dumpster outside of Old Time Pottery
NFD rescues person trapped inside dumpster in Madison

Latest News

Gavin Schoeberl
Former La Vergne police officer involved in sex scandal charged with assault
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Possible tornadeos cause damage in East Tennessee
VIDEO: Officials confirm 4 tornadoes touch down in East Tennessee
OmaVols
Vols heading to Omaha after blanking Southern Miss, 5-0
Dairy farmers struggle to find a home for their products. (WCCO)
Farmers dump thousands of gallons of milk due to oversupply issues