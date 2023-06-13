Wilson County School Board approves rezoning proposal

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County School Board narrowly approved a rezoning proposal on Monday night that would impact three elementary schools.

The board voted 4-3 to approve the plan to move students from Rutland and Gladeville elementary schools to relieve overcrowding. The board did approve to allow fifth graders at affected schools to be allowed to stay at their currently zoned school.

The vote came after an original motion to rezone was amended until there were no students to rezone. The original motion was rescinded and replaced by the new motion.

Some families were upset about the rezoning plan.

Parent Daniel Meshreky describes his son.

“He’s very active. He’s one year and five months. He moves too much,” Meshreky said.

Meshreky has three kids. His youngest is one but he’s already thinking about his school years.

“I’d like him to go to Gladeville because I have experience with his older brother and sister. They were in Gladeville (Elementary), now they’re in middle and high school,” he said.

Under the latest school rezoning proposal, his child’s elementary school district would change from Gladeville to Southside Elementary.

“For all honesty, I did not try the other school [Southside], but I know Gladeville Elementary, and I know it well. Their teachers are wonderful, really. They respect any people,” Meshreky said.

Meshreky and other parents in the neighborhood are against the proposal. Some parents in the neighborhood and nearby areas have put together a petition to stop their community from being re-zoned. So far it has 300 signatures.

The rezoning proposal would move 107 students from Rutland Elementary to Gladeville Elementary and 113 students from Gladeville to Southside Elementary.

″Our growth. That’s where we are is the growth,” Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker said. “Wilson county is growing every seam and every corner of the county. That’s where this originates from.”

The school district said it’s a sensitive topic but they have to figure out how to deal with the county’s growth.

“I don’t think anyone wants to remove somebody from their comfortable situation, but when it comes to accommodating students safely in the growth that we’re experiencing these situations have to be brought up,” Barker said.

The school board is continuing this zoning conversation from last week. Last Monday, the school board met for six hours. A decision was reached after a little more than two hours of debate.

