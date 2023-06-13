Wilson County parents hope school rezoning process changes

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County School Board approved the rezoning proposal that will impact three elementary schools for the upcoming school year.

Wilson County Schools said the rezone process starts with feedback from district leadership after they look at growth numbers.

Wilson County Schools said the rezone process all has to do with their growing population.

Monday night’s school board decision isn’t sitting well with some parents.

“I think I can speak for myself and a lot of other parents that I‘ve spoken to that we’re angry,” parent Christina George said.

Previous coverage Wilson County School Board approves rezoning proposal

George said her family will now be split, some children attending Gladeville Elementary, but others won’t.

“It’s just really hard because a lot of our kids just love our community, and they love their school,” she said.

It’s all because of a decision by the Wilson County Board of Education to move some students previously zoned for Rutland Elementary to Gladeville and some Gladeville students to Southside Elementary.

The district points to the area’s massive growth, school spokesman Bart Barker said.

“The growth is real and like a freight train,” he said.

George said the impact on her family is a logistical nightmare. She said they weren’t aware of the change until it was too late.

“Just let us know what’s going on and what you’re thinking so we can all have a little bit of input,” she said.

Families impacted by the rezone can opt for open enrollment for five days and pick from the list of schools offered on the open enrollment list.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.