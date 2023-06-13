Vols heading to Omaha after blanking Southern Miss, 5-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball took the field at Pete Taylor Park after a four-plus hour rain delay for a winner-take-all game three in the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Monday night.

Drew Beam (8-4, 4.09 ERA) got the start for the Big Orange. The sophomore from Murfreesboro allowed a leadoff single then settled in to strike out the next three batters on just nine pitches.

Maui Ahuna led off for the Vols in the bottom of the first and struck out. After a Hunter Ensley walk, Jared Dickey grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

After getting Tate Parker to fly out to lead off the second, Beam struck out Danny Lynch. The next two Southern Miss baserunners would reach on a single up the middle and a HBP. The top of the frame ended two pitches later when Beam got Rodrigo Montenegro to fly out to left.

Tennessee got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the 2nd thanks to a leadoff single by Christian Moore. Zane Denton then took four straight balls to move Moore over to 2nd base before Griffin Merritt muscled a single through the right side that scored Moore and moved Denton over to third. Blake Burke struck out for the first out of the inning. Christian Scott then fouled out to third and Cal Stark’s strikeout ended the threat in the third with Denton 90 feet away.

Beam made quick work of the Golden Eagles in the top of the 3rd - getting out of the frame in just 12 pitches.

UT would leave two more runners on base in the bottom of the frame after a leadoff walk by Ahuna and an Ensley single. Fly ‘em out, strike ‘em out, ground ‘em out go the Vols to end the threat in scoring position.

Beam worked to strike out the leadoff batter in the top of the fourth, but then had another battle to deal with after giving up a single to center and a one-out walk to advance a Golden Eagle to 2nd. Blake Burke nearly initiated a double play to end the inning, but the 3-6-1 wasn’t in time to force Carson Paetow out at first and USM had runners on the corners until Montenegro grounded out to 2nd to end the threat.

Cal Stark’s single to center was the only thing going for Tennessee in the bottom of the fourth. Beam came back out for the 5th and was back in the dugout after nine pitches and no marks on the scoresheet.

UT broke the game open in the bottom of the 5th thanks to a three-run home run by Zane Denton out to right-center field. Ahuna led off the inning with a walk and advanced to 2nd on a sacrifice bunt by Ensley. Dickey flied out to move Ahuna to third and Christian Moore put runners on the corners for the Vols when he was hit by a pitch. Denton then rocked a ball on a 2-0 count with two away to put the Big Orange up 4-0.

B5 | ZANE DENTON LIKES HITTING IN THE POSTSEASON!!!!



Beam settled in after giving up a one-out single in the top of the 6th by striking out Nick Monistere to end the inning after getting Lynch to fly out to center field. Blake Burke and Christian Scott struck out after a pitching change to start the bottom of the 6th. Cal Stark flied out to right to end the inning.

The first two Southern Miss batters reached in the top of the 7th, prompting a pitching change from Beam to Aaron Combs. The redshirt sophomore right-hander struck out lefty Matthew Etzel on three pitches and was promptly lifted for Chase Burns. The sophomore struck out arguably Southern Miss’s best hitter in Dustin Dickerson with four pitches - the second out of the inning. Burns hit 102 MPH on the radar gun on the final pitch of the frame - a strikeout to end the inning and leave two USM runners on base.

Maui Ahuna led off the bottom of the 7th with a opposite-field solo home run off the scoreboard in left field to give Tennessee a 5-0 lead.

With the victory, Tennessee won its fourth super regional in program history, including its third on the road.

UP NEXT: The Vols (43-20) travel to Omaha for their sixth appearance in the Men’s College World Series, where they will open up with a marquee SEC matchup against No. 5 national seed LSU on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

UT is the only SEC program and one of just four in the nation to appear in at least two of the last three College World Series, joining Stanford (2021, 2022, 2023), Texas (2021 & 2022) and Virginia (2021 & 2023).

