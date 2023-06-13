TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands gears up for historic Juneteenth celebration at the White House

Jennifer Hudson, the Fisk University Jubilee Singers and many more will also perform at the celebration.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands is gearing up for its performance at the historic Juneteenth celebration at the White House on Tuesday.

TSU’s Grammy award-winning band will be performing at the White House for the first Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to host dignitaries for the all-star music event.

Prior to Tuesday night’s show, the band held one last rehearsal at a high school in Washington D.C.

Jennifer Hudson, the Fisk University Jubilee Singers, and many more will also perform at the celebration.

