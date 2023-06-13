Teenager shot in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital early Tuesday morning in Hermitage.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. at 1337 Tulip Grove Road near Evans Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

One teenager was found shot and was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is focused on the area outside the house on Tulip Grove Road, and no suspects have been identified.

