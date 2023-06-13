Teenager shot in Hermitage

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital early Tuesday morning in Hermitage.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. at 1337 Tulip Grove Road near Evans Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

One teenager was found shot and was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is focused on the area outside the house on Tulip Grove Road, and no suspects have been identified.

