Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating three shootings that took place overnight in Hermitage, one of which sent a teenager to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting call around 4:15 a.m. at 1337 Tulip Grove Road near Evans Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Police said two other shootings had occurred at the location just hours before.

At 11 p.m., the first shooting took place during an altercation while eleven people were at the home. The second shooting happened around 1 a.m. between someone inside the home and a group that showed up outside.

It’s unknown if any injuries were reported in association with the two shootings.

Upon arrival to the 4:15 a.m. shooting call, one 17-year-old was found shot in the hip and was transported to the hospital.

Police said the investigation is focused on the area outside the house on Tulip Grove Road, and no suspects have been identified.

