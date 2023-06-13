Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
By Ryan Breslin, Tony Garcia and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating three shootings that took place overnight in Hermitage, one of which sent a teenager to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting call around 4:15 a.m. at 1337 Tulip Grove Road near Evans Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Police said two other shootings had occurred at the location just hours before.

At 11 p.m., the first shooting took place during an altercation while eleven people were at the home. The second shooting happened around 1 a.m. between someone inside the home and a group that showed up outside.

It’s unknown if any injuries were reported in association with the two shootings.

Upon arrival to the 4:15 a.m. shooting call, one 17-year-old was found shot in the hip and was transported to the hospital.

Police said the investigation is focused on the area outside the house on Tulip Grove Road, and no suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Family wants justice after son was shot & killed
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Family says fatal Demonbreun shooting was unjustified
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Keith Urban fan
‘Your eyes can capture such great moments’: Teen relives Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance
Nashville Fire reported that a person who was allegedly sleeping in a dumpster was tossed into...
Person sleeping in Madison dumpster rescued after being tossed in trash truck, officials say

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
LIVE: Trump arrives at Miami court for historic appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents
Man, teen arrested after fleeing stolen car for allegedly stealing from cars at hotel near Nashville
Alcohol-related deaths are on the rise, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Nashville ranked among the best beer cities in America, study says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man on TN Most Wanted list
An aerial view of GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Nashville...
Nashville Soccer Club to make special announcement