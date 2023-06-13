SongFest brings a unique musical genre to Nashville for the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time in its 20-year history, Nashville is hosting the renowned festival SongFest, the annual musical event that brings together some of the world’s finest composers, musicians, and master teachers to work with student singers from across the globe.

Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music is hosting the festival which features the musical genre Art Song, music set to lyrics composed of poetry or prayers, and performed by classically trained vocalists.

Live performances and interactive student-teacher workshops are available to view and are free to the public.

Guest artist and SongFest alumna Laura Strickling, along with SongFest participant Susannah Stewart, joined WSMV’s Tracy Kornet on WSMV4 to talk about the renowned festival and how the experience impacts aspiring performers.

The festival’s free concerts and performances will go through June 23.

For information and the full schedule, go to www.songfest.us/program-overview.

