Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man on TN Most Wanted list

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday in search of a man on its Most Wanted list.

Robert Fletcher, 40, is wanted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department and TBI for criminal homicide. Authorities said Fletcher should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said Fletcher is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. TBI said he has a tattoo that says “Outlaw” on the inside of his left forearm.

TBI said the man has an outlaw tattoo on the inside of his left forearm. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered.

