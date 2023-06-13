Nashville Soccer Club to make special announcement

The press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. Geodis Park.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Soccer Club will host a special press conference on Tuesday at GEODIS Park.

The press conference, which starts at 2:30 p.m. CT, will include majority owner John Ingram, joined by CEO Ian Ayre and General Manager Mike Jacobs.

It’s unclear what the press conference will address. WSMV4 plans to be there and will update this story with more information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Family wants justice after son was shot & killed
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Family says fatal Demonbreun shooting was unjustified
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Keith Urban fan
‘Your eyes can capture such great moments’: Teen relives Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance
Nashville Fire reported that a person who was allegedly sleeping in a dumpster was tossed into...
Person sleeping in Madison dumpster rescued after being tossed in trash truck, officials say

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
LIVE: Trump arrives at Miami court for historic appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents
Man, teen arrested after fleeing stolen car for allegedly stealing from cars at hotel near Nashville
Alcohol-related deaths are on the rise, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Nashville ranked among the best beer cities in America, study says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man on TN Most Wanted list