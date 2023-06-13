Nashville ranked among the best beer cities in America, study says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheers, Nashville! Music City was ranked among the ten best beer cities in the U.S., according to a new study.

Real Estate Witch conducted a study to rank the best beer scenes in America, and Nashville found itself at the No. 8 spot, “Music to my beers.”

The study says that Nashville has some of the country’s top breweries, with the average brewhouse having nearly 4.5 stars on Yelp. The ranking is better than the national average of just under 4.25 stars.

“Not only are Nashville’s breweries well regarded, but there are plenty to patronize,” Real Estate Witch said. “The city has 1.5 breweries per 100,000 residents, an edge over the average city in our study, which has 1.3 per 100,000.”

“The bar scene is just as good, with 25 bars per 100,000 residents — 31% more than the average city on our list (19 per 100,000).”

The study said that Nashville was ranked No. 36 in 2021.

Real Estate Witch said they scored the 50 largest metros in the U.S. on their beer scenes based on the following criteria:

Breweries per capita (x4)

Average price of beer (x3)

Affordability of domestic beer (x3)

Affordability of imported beer (x3)

Average Yelp rating of breweries (x3)

Average Yelp rating of bars (x3)

Bars per capita (x2)

“Beer passion” score based on Google Trends data (x2)

