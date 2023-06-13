Missing Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced on Tuesday that a missing woman from Nashville had been located and is safe.

The TBI and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) were looking for 65-year-old Diana Szostecki, who was last seen at her home on North Upton Court on Tuesday, June 6.

Szostecki was reportedly found in good health and reunited with her family.

TBI and MNPD were enlisted in the search last week due to Szostecki suffering from a dementia-like medical condition that likely made it difficult for her to find her own way home safely.

Szostecki, who has also spent time in Cheatham County, has gone missing before, which prompted a Silver Alert in October 2022.

Good news! Diana Szostecki has been located and is in good health. She is being reunited with her family. https://t.co/XxYT0srKIq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 13, 2023

