Missing Nashville woman found safe

TBI issued a Silver Alert for the 65-year-old woman, who went missing on June 6.
Diana Szostecki, age 65.
Diana Szostecki, age 65.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced on Tuesday that a missing woman from Nashville had been located and is safe.

The TBI and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) were looking for 65-year-old Diana Szostecki, who was last seen at her home on North Upton Court on Tuesday, June 6.

Szostecki was reportedly found in good health and reunited with her family.

TBI and MNPD were enlisted in the search last week due to Szostecki suffering from a dementia-like medical condition that likely made it difficult for her to find her own way home safely.

TBI: Missing Cheatham Co. woman found safe

Szostecki, who has also spent time in Cheatham County, has gone missing before, which prompted a Silver Alert in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Family wants justice after son was shot & killed
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Family says fatal Demonbreun shooting was unjustified
Keith Urban fan
‘Your eyes can capture such great moments’: Teen relives Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Nashville Fire reported that a person who was allegedly sleeping in a dumpster was tossed into...
Person sleeping in Madison dumpster rescued after being tossed in trash truck, officials say

Latest News

Nashville Fire reported that a person who was allegedly sleeping in a dumpster was tossed into...
Person sleeping in Madison dumpster rescued after being tossed in trash truck, officials say
Gavin Schoeberl
Former La Vergne police officer involved in sex scandal charged with assault
Possible tornadeos cause damage in East Tennessee
VIDEO: Officials confirm 4 tornadoes touch down in East Tennessee
OmaVols
Vols heading to Omaha after blanking Southern Miss, 5-0