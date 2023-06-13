Metro Police: Civilian picked up gun from scene of deadly shooting and carried it away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jack Byrd, the man at the center of WSMV4′s ongoing investigation into people who are not certified law enforcement but wear police identification, picked up a gun from a crime scene last Saturday morning and carried it away to his vehicle, according to Metro Police.

A Metro Police spokesman said Byrd was at a hotdog stand at the time a shooting broke out in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street and walked to the gunfire.

Byrd was wearing a vest identifying himself as police at the time, according to Metro Police.

A WSMV4 Investigation, “The Thin Blurred Line,” earlier documented Byrd wearing police identification even though he is not state certified law enforcement.

Jack Byrd is among non-certified people wearing police identification, a WSMV4 investigation has discovered. (WSMV)

Byrd also owns a security company, Solaren, that employs or employed men that also are not certified law enforcement but wore police identification.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, police said 33-year-old Patrick Charles opened fire in a parking lot after getting into an argument.

Two security guards, not employed by Solaren, are accused by Charles’ family members of shooting and killing him.

The security officers told detectives they were trying to protect the public.

Body camera footage from security, obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, shows a woman leaning over Charles after the shooting and then picking up the gun.

The footage shows someone telling the woman to put down the gun.

Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron confirmed to WSMV4 Investigates that Byrd walked onto the parking lot and took Patrick’s gun from the woman who picked it up.

According to Aaron’s email, “Mr. Byrd said that he put the gun in a vest he was wearing, ultimately went back to his vehicle and remembered he had the gun. He walked up to MNPD officers and gave them the weapon. Mr. Byrd was interviewed as to his actions. His statement is part of the case file documenting this fatal shooting investigation.”

WSMV4 Investigates reached out to Byrd’s attorney, who sent us a statement reading, “While it is our practice to not comment on ongoing investigations involving our staff. We do issue the following statement in this matter: We hope the family and loved ones of all involved are finding peace and solace in the wake of this tragedy. We will continue to hold you in our thoughts and prayers.”

WSMV4 Investigates also reached out to the district attorney’s office to ask if any determination had been made about Byrd’s involvement in the investigation at the crime scene, but a spokesman only said that the investigation is ongoing.

