Man walking for fallen, wounded soldiers honored with a release of doves at TN Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There was a special ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol on Tuesday as doves were released for a man who’s walking hundreds of miles to honor veterans.

In May, Army veteran Jack Huffman began a fundraising walk for the fallen and wounded soldiers of America in Florida. His goal is to walk 1,500 miles ending up in Michigan.

So far, Huffman has walked nearly 760 miles; that’s about 30 miles a day. He said that people have pledged funds and welcomed him with warm meals and places to stay for the night.

“The communities have been amazing, super generous. Every community I’ve walked through, they’ve been willing to come out and support and give me water and food and help me going,” Huffman said.

Country music group Clayton Q welcomed Huffman on Tuesday. He’ll be getting a good night’s sleep at a hotel near the Troubadour before continuing his journey on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.