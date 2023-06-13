‘I’m gonna kill y’all’: Woman threatens school over third grade retention, police say

J.T. Moore Middle School received a threatening voicemail message from the woman, according to Metro Police.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman is accused of making threats of violence against a school over third graders being held back due to TCAP scores.

Jessica Robertson, 20, is charged with making threats of mass violence against a school. On May 24, J.T. Moore Middle School received a threatening voicemail message from Robertson, according to Metro Police.

“Hey, I have a question. Why the (expletive) do y’all government think it’s ok to make (expletive) third graders repeat (expletive) elementary school?” Robertson said in the voicemail, according to police. “Like, what the (expletive)? I’m gonna kill y’all. Bye.”

The next day, a secretary listened to the message and connected the phone number to a former Overton High School student. Detectives tracked the number back to Robertson, whose father said she had recently been calling police without there being an emergency.

Her mother told police she remembered watching a news story with Robertson about a young student upset about a test. This caused Robertson to become “enraged,” according to police.

Robertson was booked into Metro Jail on Monday and has since been released.

