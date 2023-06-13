Hermitage donut shop reopens after owner’s tragic death

The community has come together support the shop after its owner’s death.
Yeu Thach
Yeu Thach
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Hermitage doughnut shop has reopened after closing following the tragic drowning of its owner at Percy Priest Lake last month.

Donut Palace, 3466 Lebanon Pike, reopened Monday for the first time since owner Yeu Thach drowned on Percy Priest Lake on May 27. Thach was on a boat with his family when he went underwater and never came back up, according to his family.

Rescue crews later recovered Thach’s body.

Thach’s wife, Somaly Ke, said she has experienced overwhelming support from the Hermitage community – not only from customers who want doughnuts but also those who just want to make a donation to help her family after the tragedy.

Donut Palace reopened Monday for the first time after its owner's tragic death.
Donut Palace reopened Monday for the first time after its owner's tragic death.

“I’m happy that people love us and come and support us,” Ke said. “Some people come and give me money. Some come and give hugs.”

Thach, a Marine Corp veteran, was a good swimmer and loved the water, Ke said. At last check, the family was waiting on an autopsy to determine Thach’s exact cause of death. But because of his love of the water, Thach’s family planned to spread his ashes at the lake where died.

“He was swimming before this all happened,” said Joanna Mean, Thach’s niece. “So, I was thinking maybe a current from a jet ski nearby did come by and he just never resurfaced.”

Drownings at Percy Priest Lake have been on the rise. As of June 5, nearly half of all boating-related drowning deaths in Tennessee had happened at the lake.

Most of the people drowning at the lake aren’t wearing life jackets, so emergency officials are urging lake goers to not only wear life jackets at all times but make sure not to overdrink and pay attention to people jumping in the water.

Thach’s family said he will be remembered for his love for others.

“Kids and family, that’s what I’m telling you,” Mean said. “That’s all that man really loved.”

Donut Palace is open every day from 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I’m happy to open back up, but I’m sad, too, because when I come to the shop, I’m so lonely,” Ke said. “It makes me cry because he’s not here, and I miss him so much. We would come here together.”

