Grandma of 9 wins $200,000 after nearly forgetting to buy lottery ticket

Trina Cotton won $200,000 on a scratch-off Mega Bucks ticket. She plans to use the money to...
Trina Cotton won $200,000 on a scratch-off Mega Bucks ticket. She plans to use the money to make sure her family members, including her nine grandchildren, are comfortable, according to lottery officials.(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina grandmother almost forgot to buy a scratch-off ticket, but after turning around on her way home, she picked up a ticket that won her $200,000.

Trina Cotton says she usually goes to the same store to buy a lottery ticket, according to the North Carolina Lottery. After a nail appointment Friday night, she started to head home but then realized she’d forgotten to buy a scratch off-ticket.

“There was a store right across the street from the salon, but I did a U-turn and drove about 20 minutes to go to my usual store,” Cotton told lottery officials. “I listened to the voice in my head telling me to go to my store.”

She bought her lucky $5 Mega Bucks ticket at Turner’s Mini Mart in Rocky Mount.

While scratching the ticket at home, Cotton couldn’t believe what she was seeing, even though lottery officials say she’d been telling people for years she would win big playing the lottery.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be right.’ I had to put my glasses on to make sure I was seeing it right,” she said.

Cotton collected her prize Monday at lottery headquarters. She received $142,501 after state and federal tax withholdings. She plans to use the money to make sure her family members, including her nine grandchildren, are comfortable.

“I really have dreamed about this,” she said. “If somebody in my family calls out for help, now I am able to help them.”

Cotton won the first top prize in the Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June. Seven $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Family wants justice after son was shot & killed
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Family says fatal Demonbreun shooting was unjustified
Keith Urban fan
‘Your eyes can capture such great moments’: Teen relives Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Dumpster outside of Old Time Pottery
NFD rescues person trapped inside dumpster in Madison

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teenager shot in Hermitage
Three of the nine people injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said...
9 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win, police say
Shooting investigation in Hermitage