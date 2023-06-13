Friends of Ben Cowherd describe why he’ll be missed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds are speaking out after a well-known sound engineer was killed in a South Nashville motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Benjamin Cowherd, 35, was killed in a crash on Saturday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it’s seeing more than double the number of deaths from motorcycle accidents this year than last year.

Friends said Cowherd changed hundreds of lives.

“I was about to get ready and go to bed and my wife honestly had a gasp type freak out moment, she showed me the picture and I was just in shock,” James McNair said.

It’s a moment James McNair didn’t face alone, just miles down the road Josh Willcutts stomach dropped.

“I saw the text she had sent me, and she said she had news, and it was going to be a bit of a gut punch,” Willcutts said.

Dozens of songwriters, musicians, friends, family and performers looking at their phones in awe.

“Ben had been in an accident and it’s obviously news you never want to hear much less expect to hear,” Willcutts said.

Willcutts is talking about Cowherd, a sound engineer, musician, singer, and friend now gone.

“Absolutely shocked,” Willcutts said.

Police said a 19-year-old driver without a license crashed into and killed Cowherd while he was riding his motorcycle along Thompson Lane Saturday afternoon. Cowherd died moment later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Just disbelief but then, I knew how much he rode his motorcycle and loved riding his motorcycle and it was one of those things that we worried about,” Ward Guenther said.

A post by Guenther, the owner of just one of the more than 10 venues throughout Nashville Cowerd worked, was blowing up with devastating comments.

“It’s been a pretty incredible outpouring of support an condolences to his friends, family and groups he was involved with, he was very active in the drum line with Nashville Soccer club and engineering at many venues around town,” Guenther said.

“So many of Nashville’s greatest songs had their debut through his sound board,” Willcutts said.

But while hundreds said he was amazing at his job, he was also a groundbreaking human being.

“He had a heart for helping the new artist and making them comfortable and making them sound good,” Guenther said. “I can’t imagine the amount of lives he effected and the courses of lives that he changed by giving people that confidence and that moment in their journey.”

A man many will never forget or stop talking about.

“You’re going to see even more people keep commenting because he did make that kind of impact on the industry and Nashville,” McNair said.

The driver is now facing multiple charges while friends and family plan a memorial for Cowherd sometime at the end of June.

