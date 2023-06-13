First Alert Forecast: Slight warmup and spot showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A good mix of clouds and sunshine is expected across the Mid State today with highs right around 80 this afternoon.

Despite the chance for isolated showers, most, if not all, of us should stay dry. We will see lows fall back into the lower 60s by tonight.

WARMING BACK UP

Highs on Wednesday will push back into the mid-80s with a slight uptick in the humidity in the afternoon. A stray shower or rumble of thunder will fire up south of I-40, but most of the area is going to stay dry and just fight with the afternoon clouds.

Temperatures will be back near 90 on Thursday and Friday with more noticeable humidity during the day. Each day will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

THE WEEKEND

There are now some timing issues regarding our next round of rain here in the Mid State. Right now, I’m tossing in a shower or thunderstorm on both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s on both days.

