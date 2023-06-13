First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A very pleasant evening across the Midstate with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. The heat returns and rain chances increase as we head into tomorrow.

Not everyone will see rain tomorrow, but a few showers and some isolated thunderstorms will be possible-- mainly along and south of I-40. Rain chance is about 30%. Tomorrow’s temperatures will be a little warmer, too. Highs will be back in the mid-80s.

Drier weather will take over Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

The heat cranks up on Friday and into the weekend. Friday afternoon, highs will be in the low 90s with humidity increasing, as well. There is a small chance of a spot shower, but most everyone will stay dry all day.

Saturday will be hot, too. Highs remain in the 90s. Most the day will be dry with a few showers possible late at night.

Showers and storms will return back to the forecast for the second half of the weekend into next week. Expect scattered storms Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures staying in the upper 80s.

