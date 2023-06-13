Camera catches man running, holding pistol seconds after North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ring camera footage sent to WSMV4 shows a man running with what appears to be a gun in his hand, seconds after a person was shot in the same area.

Metro Police confirmed a person was shot Saturday around 7 p.m. on Buchanan Street. They were found on 15th Avenue and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Metro Police said they found multiple shell casings at the scene.

The video has been passed to investigators.

The shooting comes less than a month after parents raised concerns about a school bus stop in the area of Buchanan Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. People who live in the area said the intersection is dangerous and they frequently hear gunshots.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that we’re at a point in our life that we have to try to settle a dispute with weapons,” a woman named Brenda, who lives near Buchanan Street, said. ”It’s very frustrating, and then it’s heartbreaking to see these people that are so strung out on drugs that is what they do all day, every day.”

Metro Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.