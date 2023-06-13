Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home security camera captured a black bear sniffing out a snack or two in a Brentwood driveway Sunday night.

The video, sent to WSMV4 by a homeowner in the Witherspoon neighborhood, shows the bear spending up to 30 minutes taking trash from a dumpster and pulling down a bird feeder.

“Definitely once in a lifetime probably, so pretty cool,” the homeowner’s mother, Julia Clapp, said. “It’s definitely caused a spark through the neighbors, we’ve had fun with it.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says the black bear is likely a young male that was out looking for a place to call home. Bears are typically kicked out by their mothers after about 16 months, and young males travel the farthest.

They usually come off the plateau or from Kentucky into Middle Tennessee and do a big circle. When they detect the leading edge of an area populated by other bears they have found their home, according to the TWRA.

“[It was] pretty cute, pretty awesome and then it kind of set in, we’re really out here playing that time of the night and we just drove up, so, I think we’ll maybe just pop our head out the door next time,” Clapp said.

Black bears are rarely aggressive, but if you encounter one, wildlife experts say to never run from a bear and don’t approach it either. Quietly move away and leave the area.

Advice for different scenarios of bear encounters can be found here: https://bearwise.org/bear-safety-tips/bear-encounter/.

