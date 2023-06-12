Wanted teen arrested in connection to shooting woman in car, Clarksville Police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old was arrested in connection to shooting a woman in her car, according to Clarksville Police.

O’Jarrion Griffin, 16, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting that happened on Parkway Place on June 4.

Police say Griffin, along with a 14-year-old, were accused of shooting 23-year-old Wylil Alexander.

Clarksville Police arrested the 14-year-old suspect on Monday, June 5.

Tuesday, officials say Alexander died as a result of the shooting.

This investigation is still ongoing.

