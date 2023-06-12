VIDEO: Officials confirm 4 tornadoes touch down in East Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe storm warnings for wide swaths of East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky and Southwest Virginia. NWS officials confirmed that a EF1 tornado touched down in Helenwood, causing 95 mph winds.

It was 1.28 miles long and 200 yards wide, according to NWS officials.

The Cumberland County EMA Director provided this video of the tornado-warned storm in Cumberland County earlier Sunday evening.

Officials confirmed an EF1 tornado also touched down in Cumberland Co. just north of Crossville.

That was 1.7 miles long and 50 yards wide. There were no injuries or fatalities, according to officials.

NWS officials in Nashville also continued two tornadoes in Fentress County.

A high-end EF1 tornado touched down in the Jamestown/Allardt area, causing winds up to 110 miles per hour. The tornado was three football fields wide and nearly 11 miles long.

The Grimsley/Clarkrange area also saw an EF1 tornado. This one was 30 yards wide and 1.8 miles long.

The Cumberland EMA Director sent of potential tornadoes in the area on Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 p.m. Sunday for both Cumberland and Fentress Counties.

The National Weather Service will assess the damage to determine if tornadoes did touch down after reports of damage that has been reported in Cumberland and Fentress Counties.

Storm damage in Cumberland County (WVLT / WBXX)

Throughout the weather event, WVLT News viewers sent in videos and pictures of rain, hail and even possible funnel clouds.

In West Knoxville, Sabrina Gray took video of storms rolling in.

Sabrina Gray sent this video in from West Knoxville.

Julia Welborn captured lightning strikes in Sevierville.

Julia Welborn's Ring camera captured these lightning strikes in Sevierville.

Kasi Houser in Dandridge sent in pictures of lightning strikes.

Kasi Houser in Dandridge sent in pictures of lightning strikes.

Chad Conaster sent this video from Jamestown in Frentress County of severe winds.

Chad Conatser sent this video in from Jamestown in Fentress County.

