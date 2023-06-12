Vanderbilt’s championship bowling team visits White House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt’s NCAA championship bowling team visited the White House Monday after being invited by President Biden.

The Commodores joined other national champion teams for the presidential recognition, capping an “unforgettable year that culminated April 15 in Las Vegas with the program’s third national championship,” the university said.

“We consider this a tremendous honor and are proud to be representing Vanderbilt University and NCAA bowling,” head coach John Williamson said ahead of the visit at the White House. “We were fortunate to have been the first bowling team invited to the White House back in 2007 and that experience is one that everyone on the trip will always remember. We are looking forward to a very special day.”

Vanderbilt sent its entire 10-woman team along with its coaching and bowling support staff to be honored.

