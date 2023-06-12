Vanderbilt’s championship bowling team visits White House

Vanderbilt sent its entire 10-woman team along with its coaching and bowling support staff to be honored.
Vanderbilt's bowling team.
Vanderbilt's bowling team.(Vanderbilt Bowling/Twitter)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt’s NCAA championship bowling team visited the White House Monday after being invited by President Biden.

The Commodores joined other national champion teams for the presidential recognition, capping an “unforgettable year that culminated April 15 in Las Vegas with the program’s third national championship,” the university said.

“We consider this a tremendous honor and are proud to be representing Vanderbilt University and NCAA bowling,” head coach John Williamson said ahead of the visit at the White House. “We were fortunate to have been the first bowling team invited to the White House back in 2007 and that experience is one that everyone on the trip will always remember. We are looking forward to a very special day.”

Vanderbilt sent its entire 10-woman team along with its coaching and bowling support staff to be honored.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Sunday evening weather alert
First Alert Forecast: A Quiet Start to the Week
motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car
Woman speaks after security guards kill her nephew
Man shot, killed by security guards, Metro Police say

Latest News

Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May...
Garth Brooks stands by selling Bud Light in his new bar
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
La Vergne coworkers win $50K Powerball prize together
Coworkers in La Vergne win $50K Powerball prize together
WSMV4 Daily Headlines: 6/12/2023