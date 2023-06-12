Things to know before going to Bonnaroo Music Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is set to kick off its 2023 adventure on June 15 in Manchester and with this four-day festival comes a lot of preparation.

Bonaroo has shared a multitude of important things to know about this massive event.

“Bonnaroo is a magical weekend of music, fun, and friendship held each June on our 700-acre farm in Manchester, TN,” Festival organizers said in a press release on Monday. “Our lineup features a diverse group of 150+ acts set on some of the most historic and iconic stages in the world, and music goes around the clock. Our main venue Centeroo stays open 24/7 with dance sets leading into the sunrise.”

Here’s what you need to know to be ‘Ready to Roo’

Organizers have answered an extensive amount of questions regarding transportation to and from Bonnaroo, including:

“All vehicles are required to have a planned entry day assigned to their pass (so we know when you plan to show up) - this is what we refer to as “daily entry” on certain passes. The daily entry system will cut down on wait times and get you to your spot ASAP,” Bonnaroo said.

Here’s a list of things you shouldn’t leave home without:

Camping gear (Tents & Shelters, Sleeping Bags & Beds, Tarp)

A shade structure is a big help at the campsite!

Cooler and/or water jugs to refill (ice available for purchase throughout the campgrounds)

Lantern/flashlight/headlamp (AND extra batteries!)

Stainless steel water bottle (or two!)

Camping chairs, tables, and anything else that might help create a comfy home-away-from-home

Rain gear (failure to bring it increases the chance of rain)

Your favorite hoodie (yes, it CAN get cold in TN)

Extra shoes/sneakers (treat yo feet!)

Mud boots (in case it rains)

Bug spray (we recommend without DEET – be green!)

Sunscreen (lots of it)

A hat for shade

A bandana (in Tennessee, in September, you’re going to sweat)

Sunglasses

Biodegradable plastic bags for trash (we do provide some bags for trash and recycling, but extras are nice)

Toilet paper (we provide plenty, but some backup is always a good idea)

Flag or balloon to identify your campsite

Extra set of keys to keep with you at all times (avoid keeping keys in your car!)

Bag policy:

Bonnaroo is allowing most types of bags into the campgrounds. However, in the main venue, Centeroo, (where the music happens), you will need to stick to these rules:

FULL BAG POLICY:

ALL bags will be searched before entry.

Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6″ x 9″ or smaller do not need to be clear but can have no more than one pocket.

All other bags larger than 6″ x 9″ must be smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and clear.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

Bonnaroo Bag Policy (Bonnaroo)

List of allowed & prohibited items:

“Each person, their belongings, and their vehicle are subject to search upon entry. Please view the list below to see what you can and cannot bring in specific to different areas of the festival. Note that the list is different in the campgrounds and Centeroo (generally speaking, you can bring many things into the campgrounds, but fewer items into Centeroo),” Bonnaroo says.

