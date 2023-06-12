Tennessee woman celebrates 99th birthday with cool ride, fried chicken

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 99-year-old had “the best birthday ever” thanks to her senior living community, a local car shop and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Pearl Goins, of Cleveland, Tennessee, turned 99 on June 8. On her birthday, she hopped in a convertible car with the team at Don Ledford Automotive Center, who drove her around town. The Keith Street KFC cooked her favorite meal for her to bring back home to Avail Senior Living.

She ended the day in her community surrounded by friends and family.

“Happy 99th birthday to our beautiful Pearl,” said Chris Beckstrand, owner and executive director of Avail. “We treated her like the queen she is!”

