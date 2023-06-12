Teenage boy taken to hospital after shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Nashville Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 180 Wallace Road around 5 p.m.

Metro Police said the teen had non-life-threatening injuries. There was no description of a suspect. They were told that a person took off in a sedan with tinted windows.

Officials said the shooting happened in a parking lot of a nearby business.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.