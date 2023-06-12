Teenage boy taken to hospital after shooting in Nashville


Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Nashville Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 180 Wallace Road around 5 p.m.

Metro Police said the teen had non-life-threatening injuries. There was no description of a suspect. They were told that a person took off in a sedan with tinted windows.

Officials said the shooting happened in a parking lot of a nearby business.

Missouri teen dies in crash on I-24
