STK demonstrates how to cook a porterhouse steak in preparation for Father’s Day
Ingredients
Porterhouse: 28oz
Vegetable oil: 1 oz
Butter: 3 oz
Salt: to taste
Freshly cracked Pepper: to taste
Techniques
Let porterhouse rest at room temperature for 1 hour
Preheat the grill to maximum temperature
Oil the steak on both sides and season generously with Kosher salt and cracked black pepper
Sear the steak on the grill for 4 to 6 minutes
Flip the steak and brush softened butter over it, cook for another 4 to 6 minutes
Maintain consistent heat and avoid excessive flipping or movement
Use a digital probe for accurate temperature measurement
Aim for a final temperature of around 125°F for medium rare
Stop cooking at 115°F and let the steak rest for 3 minutes, brushing with butter again
Place the steak back on the hot grill briefly to reach 120°F
Finish with flavored butter (warm butter infused with rosemary, crushed garlic, thyme, shaved parmesan cheese, etc.)
Remove the steak from the bone and slice it
Arrange the slices elegantly on a board and sprinkle with Maldon salt or Fleur de sel
Serve with your favorite sauce and sides
