STK demonstrates how to cook a porterhouse steak in preparation for Father’s Day

Ingredients

Porterhouse: 28oz

Vegetable oil: 1 oz

Butter: 3 oz

Salt: to taste

Freshly cracked Pepper: to taste

Techniques

Let porterhouse rest at room temperature for 1 hour

Preheat the grill to maximum temperature

Oil the steak on both sides and season generously with Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

Sear the steak on the grill for 4 to 6 minutes

Flip the steak and brush softened butter over it, cook for another 4 to 6 minutes

Maintain consistent heat and avoid excessive flipping or movement

Use a digital probe for accurate temperature measurement

Aim for a final temperature of around 125°F for medium rare

Stop cooking at 115°F and let the steak rest for 3 minutes, brushing with butter again

Place the steak back on the hot grill briefly to reach 120°F

Finish with flavored butter (warm butter infused with rosemary, crushed garlic, thyme, shaved parmesan cheese, etc.)

Remove the steak from the bone and slice it

Arrange the slices elegantly on a board and sprinkle with Maldon salt or Fleur de sel

Serve with your favorite sauce and sides

