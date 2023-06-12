Residents ask for net at Old Hickory Country Club golf course after damages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman says poor tee shots at a golf course are threatening to hurt people and businesses along Old Hickory Boulevard.

Jane Schnelle, an Old Hickory resident, said something needs to change before someone gets hurt, especially with a school nearby.

Schnelle said she’s called police, council members, and the Old Hickory Country Club saying something needs to be done about golf balls flying into traffic. However, she said the problem hasn’t been addressed since she reached out in November.

Each time Schnelle goes to Dupont Hadley Middle School to pick up trash, she’ll find anywhere between two to 13 golf balls laying in the grass. In total, she’s collected over 160 golf balls since she started.

“I thought that’s no longer just a coincidence, they’re coming from across the street,” said Schnelle.

Across the street lies Old Hickory Country Club. While WSMV4 spoke with Schnelle in the area, a golf ball nearly hit a car in a parking lot nearby.

“I don’t think the average person driving down OHB expects to be hit by a golf ball from the golf course,” Schnelle said.

She knows drivers who’ve been hit and worries kids at the nearby middle school are next.

“I think there needs to be a net, similar to what they have at Top Golf,” said Schnelle.

WSMV4 went to Old Hickory Country Club and spoke with a manager to see if any changes were in the works. They said they are a private company and don’t have to comment.

Schnelle believes they are the ones who need to own up.

“Each time the golf course says it’s not their responsibility, well, it’s someone’s responsibility,” she said.

Schnelle said she plans to donate the bucket of golf balls to students at Dupont Hadley Middle School.

