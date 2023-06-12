Potential release of Covenant School shooter’s writings to be decided in a mid-July hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The potential release of The Covenant School shooter’s writings is set to be decided in a hearing in mid-July.

This comes after Judge I’Ashea L. Myles handed down an order Monday afternoon saying she will not put the case on hold while the parties suing for the records appeal a decision letting The Covenant School parents join the lawsuit.

Judge Myles says she will hold a two-day hearing with a start date of July 12 to decide whether or not the journals will be made public and when.

Last week The Covenant School shooter’s parents said they want to grant ownership of Audrey Hale’s writings to the school parents who are suing to block the release of the journals.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.