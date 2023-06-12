Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute

People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press and BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland’s capital city, police said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said that authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting.

“It wasn’t random,” Jackson said, noting that the victims “died outside” the home.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

The police department issued a news release saying that one of the wounded was flown to a trauma center. The police statement said that a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a “person of interest” and that no charges had been filed.

The chief said that authorities have recovered a weapon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Missouri teen dies in crash on I-24
Black bear spotted on trail cam near Lewis, Maury County line — Courtesy: Laine Spears
Videos: Black bears spotted roaming around Maury Co. in early June
Keith Urban fan
Crowd mesmerized by Keith Urban fan at CMA Fest
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A teenager is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Nashville on Thursday night.
Police identify teenage boy killed in motorcycle crash in Green Hills area

Latest News

Philadelphia bridge collapse could take months to fix, officials say
Family wants justice after son was shot & killed
Man killed after police say security guards shot him family says the shooting was excessive
Wild weather video from Fentress County
Wild weather video from Fentress County
Warning: A life jacket could save your life