Person trapped inside dumpster near Old Time Pottery

MADISON Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was trapped inside a dumpster in Madison on Monday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD).

Crews were dispatched just after 6:30 a.m. to Old Time Pottery at 111 Gallatin Pike in response to a possible entrapment situation. NFD arrived to find a person alive and awake inside a dumpster.

Crews worked to free the person, who NFD said was communicative throughout the process.

Authorities said the person was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

