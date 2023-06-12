Person sleeping in Madison dumpster rescued after being tossed in trash truck, officials say

Nashville Fire reported that a person who was allegedly sleeping in a dumpster was tossed into the back of a dump truck.
Nashville Fire reported that a person who was allegedly sleeping in a dumpster was tossed into the back of a dump truck.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews worked to free a person allegedly sleeping inside a dumpster before being tossed into the back of a dump truck in Madison, according to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD).

On Monday, crews were dispatched just after 6:30 a.m. to Old Time Pottery at 111 Gallatin Pike in response to a possible entrapment situation. A driver reported that a person was sleeping inside a dumpster as it was emptied into his dump truck. He told crews he heard screaming while eating breakfast in his truck and immediately alerted authorities.

NFD arrived to find the trapped person alive and awake inside the dumpster. Crews worked to remove compacted trash surrounding the person and eventually freed them from the dump truck. NFD said the entrapped person was communicative throughout the release process.

Authorities said the person was evaluated by NFD medics and taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

