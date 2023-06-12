NFD rescues person trapped inside dumpster in Madison

The person was awake and communicating with crews, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Dumpster outside of Old Time Pottery
Dumpster outside of Old Time Pottery(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was trapped inside a dumpster in Madison on Monday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD).

Crews were dispatched just after 6:30 a.m. to Old Time Pottery at 111 Gallatin Pike in response to a possible entrapment situation. NFD arrived to find a person alive and awake inside a dumpster.

Crews worked to free the person, who NFD said was communicative throughout the process.

Authorities said the person was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

