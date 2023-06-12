Nashville Sounds honor Covenant School victims with one-of-a-kind jerseys

The jerseys are available for auction now.
The Nashville Sounds will wear specially designed jerseys during Thursday's game.
The Nashville Sounds will wear specially designed jerseys during Thursday's game.(Nashville Sounds)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds announced they will wear one-of-a-kind jerseys during this week’s game as a tribute to Nashville and The Covenant School shooting victims.

On June 15, the team will wear specially designed jerseys that boast “Covenant strong” on the left sleeve. After being worn by each player, the jerseys will then be auctioned off to lucky bidders.

The Nashville Sounds announced they will be wearing specially designed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game on Thursday.(Nashville Sounds)

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the families of The Covenant School shooting victims and VictimsFirst, a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of mass casualty crime, according to the Nashville Sounds.

The auction is open now. To place your bid, visit the MILB auction website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

