Nashville Sounds honor Covenant School victims with one-of-a-kind jerseys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds announced they will wear one-of-a-kind jerseys during this week’s game as a tribute to Nashville and The Covenant School shooting victims.

On June 15, the team will wear specially designed jerseys that boast “Covenant strong” on the left sleeve. After being worn by each player, the jerseys will then be auctioned off to lucky bidders.

The Nashville Sounds announced they will be wearing specially designed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game on Thursday. (Nashville Sounds)

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the families of The Covenant School shooting victims and VictimsFirst, a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of mass casualty crime, according to the Nashville Sounds.

The auction is open now. To place your bid, visit the MILB auction website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.