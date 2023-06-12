‘My son didn’t deserve this:’ Family says fatal Demonbreun shooting was unjustified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family members want justice for the death of their loved one who was killed over the weekend in Midtown.

Metro Police said Patrick Charles, 33, was shot and killed by two security guards around 1 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on Demonbreun Street.

Charles’ mother, sister, aunt, fiancé and son stood in the parking lot Sunday afternoon during an interview with WSMV 4. The family believes the shooting wasn’t justified, and now they’re pushing for accountability.

“My heart is torn into a thousand pieces because my son didn’t deserve this,” Charles’ mother, Sandra Booker said. “I just want justice.”

A Metro Nashville Police Department investigation revealed Charles, his sister, his fiancé, his sister’s boyfriend and a group of acquaintances were inside Vibes Bar and Lounge before the shooting. Police said Charles and his sister’s boyfriend got into a verbal altercation inside and continued in the parking lot.

Metro police said security guards nearby overheard the argument. As the boyfriend was leaving the parking lot, Charles fired shots, according to police. Immediately afterward, security guards fired shots at Charles, according to police. Charles was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

However, the family said Charles fired those shots to protect his sister after the shots were fired toward him. WSMV 4 obtained surveillance video of the incident.

“He was telling his sister and fiancé to get in the car,” Booker said. “That’s when the black car came through and shot at my son’s car.

Booker said her son jumped out of his car and shot in the air, firing about three or four times, which was all caught on camera.

“He was protecting his sister and his fiancé.”

Police said security guards Beck Wandrei, 26, and Kelvin Torres, 22, shot in defense of others. However, Charles’ family believes the security guards’ actions were excessive.

“Anytime you hear a shot, and you are a security guard, the first thing you’re supposed to do is call the police,” Charles’ sister, Nasiya Booker said. “And from my understanding, if somebody’s back is turned, you’re not supposed to shoot them from the back.”

“You were shooting open fire on him like he’s open prey. Why? That was senseless,” said Booker.

Charles leaves behind a son, a fiancé and their unborn child. Now, this family says their lives will never be the same.

“I’m going to continue to forever fight for him,” said Sandra Booker.

Once the investigation is completed, detectives will share findings with the District Attorney’s Office, according to Metro Police.

