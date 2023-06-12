Metro Police search for evidence in murder of 16-year-old at South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old over the weekend at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Police said a fight between two groups of teens turned deadly in the Mountain Brook community when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Detectives spent Monday searching the neighborhood for evidence that might help them identify who murdered Demetrius Johnson. His 18-year-old brother was also taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot.

“It’s very concerning because I have a 7-year-old child,” neighbor Blasome said. “I come outside my home; I see people in the neighborhood walking around with guns. Young kids and it is always shooting over here. I’m not used to that. I wish they would do something.”

She said there have been gunshots in their area at least once a week so far this year. That’s been enough to make her want to move and no longer be surprised to hear about shootings.

“Lay low, get on the ground and that is how it is in our house,” Blasome said. “You hear shooting, get down. It’s that bad.”

Officers are still trying to figure out what the teens were fighting about. Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

Blasome wants police to step up patrols in the area and for the community to come together with safe activities for children to do while out of school.

