Metro Nashville files lawsuit against the state over seats on Nashville Airport Authority

"This action violates the Tennessee Constitution's home rule and equal protection clauses. or these reasons, the court should declare the Act unconstitutional."
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Government of Nashville is suing the state of Tennessee due to a new law giving appointment power to state officials for the Metro Nashville Airport Authority, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

The lawsuit states that Metro Nashville is suing over the Nashville Airport Authority Transfer Act which Governor Bill Lee signed into law on May 19.

In the suit, Metro claims the act changed the structure and control of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority by vacating the authority’s current board of commissioners, removing the power of Metro Nashville’s Mayor and Council to appoint and confirm those commissioners.

“This action violates the Tennessee Constitution’s home rule and equal protection clauses. or these reasons, the court should declare the Act unconstitutional and enjoin its enforcement,” the suit said.

Check out the suit in its entirety below:

